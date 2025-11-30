Toxic Smog And Cold Grip Delhi: AQI At 257, Temperature May Dip To 8°C

As Delhi woke up this morning, dense smog continued to blanket the city. On Sunday, at 8 am, AQI stands at 257, indicating 'poor' air quality. The national capital is also experiencing a chilling cold wave, with the IMD predicting temperatures may drop to around 8 degrees Celsius today.

Areas like ITO remain covered under a thick layer of toxic smog. The AQI in the area has been recorded at 269, categorised as ‘Poor,’ according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from the ITO area as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city. AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 269, categorised as 'Poor', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/qLqDnzgl8M — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025

The IMD forecast suggests that Delhi will experience a partly cloudy sky with shallow fog during the morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover between 10 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, marking one of the coldest mornings of the season.