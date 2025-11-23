Toxic Smog Blankets Delhi As AQI Plunges To ‘Very Poor’ Category

Delhi continues to choke under deteriorating air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 384 on Sunday, placing it in the ‘Very Poor’ category, according to the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The alarming pollution levels have once again raised concerns over public health as winter conditions and low wind speed worsen the smog situation.

Visuals from key areas of the city, including ITO, show a dense layer of toxic haze blanketing roads.

Delhi Weather Update

Delhi is expected to see mainly clear skies over the next two days, with shallow fog likely during the morning hours. On Sunday, November 23, the maximum temperature is forecast to raise upto 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may goes up to 10 degrees Celsius, according to IMD. On November 24, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with the maximum hovering around 26 degrees Celsius and the minimum likely to dip to 9 degrees Celsius. While shallow fog may occur across most parts of the city, moderate fog could be seen at isolated locations on Monday.

