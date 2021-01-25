Tractor rally on January 26 dedicated to country, jawans, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced that farmers will participate in the 'kisan parade' in New Delhi on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, and the tractor rally will be taken out as per the discussion held with Delhi Police in a meeting.

The BKU national spokesperson said the rally will be taken out at around 11 in the national capital. "There will be two lanes. The tractor rally will be taken out from Akshardham-Anand Vihar on NH-24."

He said volunteers are prepared for the tractor rally, which will be brought on the Republic Day. "Tomorrow's rally is for the soldiers and the country," Tikait said.

Earlier on Saturday, Tikait had stated that almost 25,000 tractors from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to participate in the 'kisan parade' in New Delhi on January 26. He clarified that no political person would be allowed to take part in the rally. "Around 25,000 tractors would arrive here and a tractor rally would be brought out on Republic Day. Apart from the districts of western Uttar Pradesh, farmers would take out rallies in every district," Tikait said in a statement on January 24.

District administrations are sending notices to farmers and mounting pressure on them not to participate in the rallies citing COVID-19 norms and section 144 of the CrPC, he claimed.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, after attending a meeting between unions protesting the new agri laws and senior police officers on Saturday, claimed that the Delhi Police has given permission to the farmers' tractor parade on January 26.

Live TV