Tractor set on fire at Delhi's India Gate during protest against contentious farm laws - Watch

The ongoing protests against three farm bills passed recently by the Parliament took a viiolent turn on MOnday (September 28) as a tractor was set on fire near Delhi's India Gate.

According to Delhi Police, the tractor was set on fire by unidentified persons near India Gate during a protest against the farm laws. The fire officials were informed about the incident at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. The protesters were carrying posters of Bhagat Singh and also raised anti-government slogans.

DCP New Delhi told news agency ANI: “Around 15- 20 persons gathered here [India Gate] and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and a tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe underway.”

#WATCH: A tractor was set ablaze by unidentified persons near India Gate, today. DCP New Delhi says,"Around 15- 20 persons gathered here & tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off & tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe underway" pic.twitter.com/IKlOxq4mbj — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the farmers of Karnataka have called state-wise bandh on Monday to protest against the farm bills. Police force has been deployed at several places in the state to maintain law and order.

The farmers are protesting against Farm Bills, land reform ordinances, amendments to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and labour laws.

On Sunday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had urged the farmers to withdraw the shutdown call, as it would disrupt normal life and cause inconvenience to thousands of people in COVID times.

The chief minister, however, said measures are being taken to ensure normal life is not affected and people are able to go to work by operating public services like buses and metro rail in the city.