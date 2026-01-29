Advertisement
Trade deal around the corner? EAM Jaishankar, US envoy Gor discuss defence, bilateral ties

Sergio Gor on Wednesday described the India-US defence partnership as strong and said that the 10-year pact signed in 2025 will further deepen the ties. He made the statement following his meeting with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Thursday, discussing many dimensions of bilateral ties. Welcoming Gor, EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence that he would contribute to strengthening ties between India and the United States. "Pleased to meet US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor today in New Delhi. Our conversation covered the many dimensions of our partnership. Welcomed him and expressed confidence that he would contribute to the strengthening of India - US relations," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In a post on X, Gor said, "Just last year, the United States and India signed a 10-year defence pact which will significantly deepen our Defence Partnership. Joint exercises will continue, and additional sales are in progress. This is a strong relationship! Thank you for hosting us, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh."

Earlier this week, Gor also attended India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, terming it a "celebration of India's Constitution and democratic spirit."

"Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India’s Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the US-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the US-India strategic partnership," he posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar met a US Congressional delegation comprising Mike Rogers, Adam Smith and Jimmy Patronis, along with Sergio Gor, in New Delhi on January 25 as the both sides discussed strengthening of bilateral ties, developments in the Indo-Pacific region, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar posted on X: "A good interaction with US Congressional Delegation comprising Representative Mike Rogers, Representative Adam Smith and Jimmy Patronis along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Discussed various aspects of India US ties, Indo Pacific and Ukraine conflict. Congressional interactions have always been an important facet of our relationship."

