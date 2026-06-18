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Trade deal, defence ties and West Asia: Key takeaways from PM Modi-Trump talks in France

The meeting reflected a shared desire to strengthen cooperation across a range of strategic areas, while also underlining India's increasing influence on the global stage.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Trade deal, defence ties and West Asia: Key takeaways from PM Modi-Trump talks in France
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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