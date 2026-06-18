/Trade deal, defence ties and West Asia: Key takeaways from PM Modi-Trump talks in France

The first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in more than a year highlighted the growing depth of the India-US partnership, with both leaders discussing trade, defence cooperation, regional security and energy ties during talks on the sidelines of the G7 outreach meetings in Evian, France.
The meeting reflected a shared desire to strengthen cooperation across a range of strategic areas, while also underlining India's increasing influence on the global stage.
One of the clearest outcomes of the talks was the indication that a long-awaited trade agreement could be within reach. When asked how close the two countries were to finalising a deal, Trump said: "Very close. We've been there for a little while." He also praised PM Modi's negotiating skills, describing him as "one of the toughest" negotiators he has encountered.
Defence cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. In a notable show of support, Trump suggested that Washington would stand by India in the event of external aggression.
"If they were attacked, we would be there to help them," he said.
The two leaders also discussed developments in West Asia, where Trump has been pursuing diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions and restoring stability. PM Modi welcomed those efforts, saying: "Thanks to your efforts, Mr President, new hope for peace and stability in the region has been rekindled."
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies and a key concern for India, was another major topic of discussion. PM Modi stressed the importance of keeping the waterway open, telling Trump: "You and I agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy."
The Prime Minister also raised concerns about the safety of Indian seafarers working on international shipping routes.
"Their safety is of utmost importance to us," he said.
Responding to the issue, Trump expressed sympathy over the recent deaths of Indian sailors, saying: "We love all of those people, they're great people."
The US President also spoke positively about India's growing international role. Asked whether New Delhi could contribute to efforts aimed at stabilising West Asia, Trump replied: "I think India plays a big role in everything."
Praising PM Modi's leadership, he added: "As long as he's the leader, India is going to play a big role."
Trump also indicated that another visit to India could be on the agenda.
"Then we'll be going to India sometime in the future," he said while recalling his previous trip to the country.
On the issue of skilled Indian professionals working in the United States, Trump struck an encouraging note, highlighting the contribution made by Indian talent.
"We've always had tremendous relationships in terms of employment with India. Very talented people," he said.
Energy cooperation emerged as another area where both sides see scope for further growth. Asked about India's purchases of US energy, Trump signalled strong support for expanding the partnership.
"India can do anything they want with us," he said.
Emphasising the strength of bilateral ties, Trump added: "We have the best relationship. We cannot be closer than we are."
The meeting marked the first formal bilateral engagement between PM Modi and Trump since their talks in Washington last year. While no major agreements were announced, the discussions pointed to continued momentum in a relationship that increasingly spans trade, defence, technology, energy and maritime security.
(With IANS inputs)
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