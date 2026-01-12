Trade, Defence & Green Energy Agendas Set For Merz-Modi Meet

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in India on Monday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Merz, who arrived in Ahmedabad earlier today, is marking his first official visit to India since assuming office last year.

Marking a key milestone in India-Germany relations, as both nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties and 25 years of their Strategic Partnership.

The German Chancellor is accompanied by a 25-member CEO delegation, including top executives from a leading submarine manufacturer. Chancellor Merz signals defence cooperation as a key agenda item.

The two leaders are set review progress on the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently marked its 25th anniversary.

Chancellor Merz and PM Modi will visit Sabarmati Ashram, followed by the International Kite Festival at Sabarmati Riverfront.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bilateral talks will take place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The discussions will intensify cooperation in trade, investment, technology, education, skilling, and mobility, while advancing ties in defence, security, science, innovation, research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Modi and Chancellor Merz will also exchange views on regional and global issues, engaging business leaders from both countries.

The visit builds momentum from ongoing high-level exchanges, reaffirming India and Germany's shared vision for a ‘future-oriented partnership’ that benefits both nations and the global community.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the two sides will unveil a defence and security roadmap to bolster India's defence manufacturing base and finalise plans for a skill development centre in Hyderabad.

Chancellor Merz will also visit Bengaluru on 13th January to visit Nano Science and Engineering, CeNSE.

Earlier today Ministry of External Affairs in a X post extended a warm welcome to the German Chancellor, “ Welcome to India! Willkommen in Indien! Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz @Bundeskanzler has arrived in Ahmedabad on an official visit. Warmly received by Hon’ble Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat, at the airport. India and Germany are celebrating 75 years of India-Germany diplomatic ties and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Chancellor Merz’s visit and his meeting with PM @narendramodi, later in the day, will further strengthen the India-Germany partnership,” the post read.

The visit comes ahead of the scheduled India-EU summit later this month amid the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the scheduled arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron in February for the AI Impact Summit.





Also Read: Republic Day 2026: EU Leaders As Chief Guests Ahead Of India-EU Summit



