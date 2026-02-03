Trade, oil and Ukraine: What Modi-Trump deal signals | EXPLAINED

India–US trade deal: The United States on Monday reduced tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, with US President Donald Trump announcing that the trade deal between the two nations would be “effective immediately.” Following Trump’s post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight, saying on X that “Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%.”

In his Truth Social post, Trump referred to his conversation with PM Modi and described the Indian leader as one of his closest friends and a powerful, respected leader of India. The US President said the two leaders discussed trade and efforts to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump also claimed that PM Modi had agreed to stop buying Russian oil and to significantly increase purchases from the United States, a claim not confirmed by Prime Minister Modi. He further stated that India would reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers against Washington as part of the agreement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Ukraine is at the centre of this deal

While India and the United States have announced a trade agreement, Ukraine remains central to the broader context of the deal. Earlier, Trump had imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, directly linking it to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

The move was aimed at applying economic pressure on Moscow by discouraging key buyers from continuing energy trade with Russia, in the hope of pushing towards a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, there were assertions that Trump imposed tariffs on India as New Delhi refused to back his Nobel Peace Prize claim.

Trump’s tariff tactics

Trump has used tariffs extensively over the past year as a pressure tool in trade negotiations, often linking them to strategic or political goals rather than purely economic considerations. While this approach has led to talks and negotiations with certain countries, many may have viewed tariff imposition as a negotiating tactic designed to extract concessions. Even US Congress leaders have criticized Trump’s tariffs and the same was challenged before the US Supreme Court as well.

China and Pakistan at a disadvantage

With tariffs on Indian goods now reduced to 18 per cent, India gains a competitive advantage over several regional exporting competitors. The US currently levies:

34 per cent tariffs on China

19 per cent on Indonesia and Pakistan

20 per cent on Bangladesh and Vietnam

This positions India more favourably in comparison to other Asian exporters.

Role of the India–EU FTA

India’s recently concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU), described as the “mother of all deals,” is also seen as a significant backdrop to the US decision. The pact marked a major breakthrough between two large economies and strengthened India’s trade options.

It can be speculated that Washington may have been concerned about India drifting closer to the EU as a preferred trading partner, prompting US officials to finalise negotiations and reduce tariffs to maintain India’s strategic and economic alignment with America.

Piyush Goyal's reaction to India-US deal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, in a post on X, congratulated to Prime Minister Modi, US President Trump, and the people of both nations on the landmark trade deal.

"This unlocks the power of two large democracies working together for the shared prosperity of their people. Both India and US are natural allies and our partnership will co-create technologies, co-develop solutions, and work together for peace, growth, and a brighter future for India and US," he wrote.

"This agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers to Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world. It will help India get technology from the US," Goyal further said.

"It is not just a trade deal - it is a historic turning point that will reshape India–U.S. relations and accelerate our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047," the Minister added.

Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji and President @RealDonaldTrump, as well as to the people of India and the United States, on the landmark trade agreement. This reflects the power of two like-minded, fair-trading democracies working together for shared… — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 2, 2026

What’s next

At the time of writing, no official statement has been issued by the Indian government detailing the terms of the agreement. Economists, traders, exporters, and business leaders are closely watching for clarity, as further details will determine the real impact of the deal and provide a clearer understanding of its scope and implementation.

Also Check- India-US trade deal live updates: New Delhi starts paperwork for US Tariff cuts, reports