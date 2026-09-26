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Tradition meets youth: PM Modi joins ‘bhajan clubbing’ on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya jayanti

Several people said the Prime Minister’s presence made the occasion special. 

Published: Sep 26, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Tradition meets youth: PM Modi joins ‘bhajan clubbing’ on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya jayanti
Image Credit: @narendramodi/X

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Tradition meets youth: PM Modi joins ‘bhajan clubbing’ on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya jayanti
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