Delhi traffic advisory Feb 21: Full list of road closures near Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat & high court; key routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory about significant traffic restrictions and diversions in the national capital for Saturday, February 21. These measures are due to the final day of the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam and important movements near Rajghat.

Commuters should plan their trips as these regulations will be in effect from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Morning disruptions near Rajghat

In an official statement via X (formerly Twitter), authorities noted urgent issues affecting Central Delhi.

Timeframe : 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Area : Traffic will be heavily impacted near Rajghat.

: Traffic will be heavily impacted near Rajghat. Action: Diversions may be implemented as needed to ensure public safety and smooth movement for VVIPs.

Key stretches and diversion points

With high attendance expected at the AI Expo venue, several major roads will likely experience serious congestion.

Likely diversion points:

ITO Chowk and Delhi Gate

Guru Nanak Chowk and Shanti Van Chowk

Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover

Heavily affected roads:

BSZ Marg: Stretches between ITO and Delhi Gate.

Asaf Ali Road: Delhi Gate to N.S. Marg.

Ring Road Bypass: Rajghat DTC Depot toward the bypass.

Additional routes: Bhairon Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Qila Road, and Mathura Road.

Delhi High Court: Special curbs (Feb 21–23)

In addition to the Expo, traffic around the Delhi High Court complex will be restricted through Monday due to the Bar Council of Delhi elections. Voting is set from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily.

Road closure: Sher Shah Road will be completely closed from both the India Gate and Mathura Road sides during polling hours.

Strict no-parking zone: No stopping or parking will be allowed at the C-Hexagon or nearby link roads.

Routes to avoid: Tilak Marg, Zakir Hussain Marg, and Purana Quila Road.

Police advisory for commuters

To reduce delays, the Delhi Traffic Police has shared the following recommendations:

Alternate routes: Use Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road, and the main Ring Road to avoid the restricted areas.

Public transport: Commuters are strongly encouraged to take the Delhi Metro to lessen traffic load.

Advance planning: Residents should allow an extra 30 to 45 minutes for travel time.

Real-time updates: Follow official traffic police social media accounts for live updates on road openings.

