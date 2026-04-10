Delhi traffic advisory: Heavy delays expected in Paharganj and Sadar Bazar area; check detour options

Delhi traffic update: Commuters and weekend shoppers are warned about major traffic delays in Central and North Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police have released a full advisory due to the large crowds expected to attend the annual Satsang (Ishtema) at Shahi Eidgah in Sadar Bazar starting today, April 10, through April 12, 2026.

Estimated crowds and schedule of events

It is estimated that the religious gathering will attract about 50,000 people per day. According to the police advisory, the event will occur from 8:00 a.m - 8:00 p.m on the first two days; however, on the last day, Sunday, April 12, heavy congestion will continue past 10:00 p.m. due to the conclusion of ceremonies.

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High-traffic area and affected routes

Traffic will be significantly affected in these locations:

Rani Jhansi Road (major point of congestion)

R.K. Ashram Marg

Eidgah Roundabout (Golchakkar)

Internal sections of Paharganj and Sadar Bazar

Recommended diversion routes and alternative routes

To reduce delays, Delhi Traffic Police recommends that motorists travel the length of Rani Jhansi Road to avoid delays starting at 8:00 a.m. until April 12, 2026.

Alternate suggestion: The authorities have recommended that commuters travel using Faiz Road to connect both North and Central Delhi by public transport. The Delhi Metro is an excellent option to avoid being stuck in a traffic jam in Sadar Bazar and Paharganj.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



Traffic regulation will be in place in Paharganj area from 10.04.2026 to 12.04.2026 due to Annual Satsang (Ijtema) at Shahi Idgah, Sadar Bazar.



A large gathering of approx. 50,000 devotees is expected daily.



TIME: 08:00 AM – 08:00 PM



Final dispersal will… pic.twitter.com/BQYC5oFDKq — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 10, 2026

Police urge commuters to plan to leave extra time for their journeys and continually check for updates from official sources. The police statement said, "Passengers should not travel unnecessarily to the areas affected by the problem, and they may obtain accurate information from the Delhi Traffic Police official X (previously represented as Twitter)."

When you need to navigate Delhi's weekend gridlock, you'll want the latest live updates, as well as hardware that provides you with reliable, real-time traffic data.

For live updates while driving

An iPad Pro (M4 chip) from Apple will allow you to see live traffic updates on Faiz Road while navigating using either Google Maps or Apple Maps to find the quickest detour if necessary. The display is high-brightness so that you can view your maps clearly, even during the height of the daytime.

Keeping your phone charged

During periods of heavy congestion, your time on the road can increase significantly. A powerpack such as the Ambrane 20000mAh Powerbank will allow you to keep your phone charged and receive the latest traffic updates from the Delhi Traffic Police through their Twitter account.

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