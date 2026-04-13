Traffic nightmare in Noida as workers block key roads, Commuters stuck for hours

Noida Traffic Alert: A massive workers’ protest in Noida triggered severe traffic disruptions across the city on Monday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours during peak office time. The protest, which began early in the day in Phase 2, quickly escalated and affected major arterial routes connecting Delhi and Noida, including National Highway-9 and the DND corridor.

Commuters reported long traffic snarls and delays, with many stuck on roads for hours. Social media was flooded with complaints, as office-goers struggled to reach their workplaces amid blocked entry points into Noida. Authorities advised people to avoid affected routes and take diversions wherever possible.

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The protest was led by factory workers demanding a hike in wages and better working conditions. According to reports, tensions escalated after a previous clash incident, prompting thousands of workers to take to the streets.

The agitation intensified as protesters blocked key roads across several sectors, including major junctions linking Noida with Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida. The unrest reflects ongoing dissatisfaction among industrial workers over pay disparities and labour conditions.

What began as a demonstration soon turned violent in some areas. Protesters allegedly vandalised vehicles, pelted stones, and even set a car on fire during clashes with police.

Incidents of arson and property damage were reported from industrial zones, further worsening the situation and adding to commuter woes. Law enforcement agencies were deployed to control the crowd and restore normalcy. Several key routes witnessed heavy congestion, including:

Delhi–Noida link roads (Sector 15, 16, 18, Noida More)

NH-24 and areas around Sector 62 and 63

Noida–Greater Noida routes such as Dadri Road and Elevated Road

Central sectors like 49, 80, and 84

The disruptions also impacted emergency services and hospital routes, raising concerns among residents.

Officials have appealed for calm and are working to ease traffic congestion and manage diversions. Commuters have been advised to check real-time traffic updates and avoid protest-hit areas until the situation improves.