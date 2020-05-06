Traffic on porn sites in India spike upto 95% amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: As India gears up for the third phase of the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown several restrictions have been lifted though many offices are still shutdown and some are promoting work from home, while schools and colleges remain closed across the country. At this time, the country has recorded a sharp increase in porn content viewership.

According to a recent survey, the online porn consumption in India during the lockdown period has risen by almost 95 per cent. While as many as 89 per cent of people have access to porn websites via their cell phones. Also, almost 30-40 per cent Indian porn consumers are downloading videos during the day. This despite a ban on more than 3,500 porn websites in the country.

But it the growing trend of pre-adolescents watching porn content has become a cause of concern. A few years ago, a survey was conducted among 400 students across 10 schools in Bangalore. The survey revealed that at least 70 per cent of the students had started watching pornographic content on the internet as soon as they reached the age of 10.

According to a research firm Velocity MR, as many as 90 per cent of parents living in big cities in India think internet helps their children in their studies. And atleast 9 out of 10 parents believe that their child uses the Internet only for studies and does not see any pornographic content on the Internet. Though kids as young as six or seven have access to mobile phone internet.

The availability of data at cheap prices has been a boon for India but at the same time the young generation and students are falling prey to this trap where they end up watching free porn and can develop a psychosis that can deeply effect them.

However, India is third in the world in terms of viewing pornographic content. Apart from India, the most obscene content is watched in America and Britain.