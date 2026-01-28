Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway, flight operations at Srinagar airport resume

Two-way traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was restored on Wednesday, while flight operations also started normally from the Srinagar International Airport after a day's suspension, officials said.

Passenger traffic has been allowed from both directions, from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), Traffic Department officials said.

"Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline; overtaking, wrong lane driving will cause congestion. Please don’t pay heed to the rumours and check the status of roads at the traffic police's X handle," an official said.

Meanwhile, flight operations resumed today from Srinagar International Airport after remaining suspended on Tuesday.

Due to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, scores of vehicles remained stranded at different points on the nearly 300-km long highway.

The Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal Road connecting the Valley with the Jammu division still continue to remain closed due to high snowfall on the Zojila Pass leading to the Ladakh region and on Pir Ki Gali on the Mughal Road.

The Sinthan Pass connecting Anantnag district of the valley with Kishtwar district of Jammu division, and the Razdan Pass connecting Bandipora to Gurez border town in the Valley, also remained closed.

Snow clearance operations are going on across the Valley, while five officials of the Public Works Department were suspended for dereliction in snow clearance duties.

While electricity was restored in Srinagar city, many rural areas in Kashmir still do not have the electric supply.

Ground staff of the Power Development Department has been working overtime to restore electricity to different remote areas where transmission lines got disrupted by heavy snowfall and branches of trees laden with snow falling on the transmission lines.

District administration in Ganderbal has issued an avalanche warning for higher reaches in the district, and people living in those areas have been advised not to unnecessarily move out of their homes during snowstorms, etc.