UP traffic revolution: New C-RTC scheme to end gridlock in Noida, Lucknow, and 18 other cities

Mission C-RTC: UP Launches High-tech Solution to Resolve Tragic Traffic in 20 Big Cities: The UP traffic police have rolled out the C-RTC proposal for removing commuters from daily traffic jams caused by rising travel time, increased pollution levels, and decreased productivity from the continued problems of gridlock and how many people will eventually become unreachable.

The first phase of this plan is currently in progress in 172 high-volume corridors throughout 20 districts, including key urban centres such as Noida/Lucknow, Ayudhya and Varansi.

The need for C-RTC: Urban transportation crisis

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Rapid urbanization combined with a dramatic increase in the number of vehicles on our city streets is pushing the transportation network in all of UP's cities to the edge of collapse. The Policing Traffic Department data show that on average it would take 10 minutes to drive one block at noon but over an hour at either the peak in morning or evening.

Because regular street-level enforcement is no longer able to control the volume of users using the streets to travel from home to work, the Traffic Police have developed C-RTC using a hybrid model of advanced data management and street-level accountability.

Mission C-RTC-Hires a Technology organisation, UP has officially initiated a high-tech solution to alleviate the catastrophic traffic conditions now present in twenty of their largest cities. The C-RTC proposal has been put forward by UP Traffic & Transportation Police for commuters who are plagued by long daily traffic delays resulting in increased time for travel, increased air pollution from vehicular exhaust fumes, decreased productivity form constantly being stuck in traffic, and ultimately leaving many commuters stranded without a way to get to work.

To initiate the C-RTC proposal, UP Traffic & Transportation Police are now in the first phase of implementation of the proposal (C-RTC) on 172 major route corridors in twenty urban districts which include the following major urban locations; Noida/Lucknow, Ayudhya, and Varansi.

Urban transportation Crisis is the reason for C-RTC. We are presently undergoing rapid urbanization and a tremendous increase in the number of vehicles being driven in all of the urban centers of UP are all placing a tremendous amount of strain on our entire transportation network and is close to reaching a point of complete failure. The data gathered during the policing of traffic department revealed that a person could expect to take an average of 10 minutes to travel a single block during the middle of the day but it would take an average of over an hour to travel the same distance during the peak of the AM & PM.

As the traffic police department has been unable to effectively manage the increased number of people using the streets to commute from residence to employment because of the lack of street level enforcement capability, the UP Traffic & Transportation Police will now utilize a hybrid approach of advanced data management and street level accountability to create C-RTC.

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