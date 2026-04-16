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NewsIndiaWhite vs. Khaki: Who is legally authorised to fine you? The traffic rule every driver needs to know
TRAFFIC CHALLAN RULES

White vs. Khaki: Who is legally authorised to fine you? The traffic rule every driver needs to know

Caught in a traffic stop? Know your rights. Know which police ranks are authorised to issue challans, the difference between khaki and white uniforms, and how to avoid illegal fines.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 08:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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White vs. Khaki: Who is legally authorised to fine you? The traffic rule every driver needs to knowA traffic police officer issues a challan via a handheld machine to the driver. (PHOTO: IANS)

In most metropolitan areas, traffic officers typically wear white uniforms while regular police officers wear khaki. However, their legal authority to issue a challan does differ depending upon whether the officer is dressed in a khaki uniform or a white uniform.

Khaki Uniforms (Civil Police): Only an officer of the sub-inspector (SI) rank or above (i.e., inspector or higher) can issue a challan as well as collect a fine.

White Uniforms (Traffic Police): Generally, only Head Constables (HC) can issue fines for minor offenses (e.g., not wearing a helmet and violating a red traffic light) - whereas drunk driving or any other serious offense as specified by the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) can only be cited by a police officer in the rank of Sub-Inspector or higher.

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Important note: A khaki-uniformed constable/head constable cannot lawfully give you a "spot challan." A constable/head constable can make a record of a violation by way of recording video or writing down your details so he can tell his superior; he cannot ask for money at the time.

What constables and head constables cannot do

Although constables and head constables are the most visible face of law enforcement, they have limited powers to prevent them from misusing their authority.

Traffic head constables: Can only issue fines for minor offences.

Civil constables: Do not have the authority to fine. If you are stopped by a civil constable, he must have a higher-ranking officer (SI or above) to issue you a fine.

Digital record: Constables are able to use e-challans or video-recording equipment now to make recordings of road traffic offences; therefore, all fines issued by an e-challan will be sent to you digitally to your mobile. At no time should any cash exchange take place between a civil constable and the public.

What you can do if stopped illegally

Under the law, you have a number of rights to protect your interests if a police officer tries to compel you to pay money or issue you a fine without proper authority.

Request identification: If an officer stops you at any time, you should ask for the officer's name, badge number, or official identification card.

Request a receipt: Always ensure that you receive a government-issued receipt when paying by cash.

ALSO READ | Omar Abdullah's viral stand: 'Choosing dignity over optics' as he refuses to cut 'tricolour' ribbon | VIDEO

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