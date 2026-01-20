Advertisement
Tragedy Averted! Security Forces Detect, Defuse IED On Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway

A major tragedy was averted when security forces detected and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway in North Kashmir. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir averted a potential attack after discovering a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in the Tapper area of Baramulla district, North Kashmir. The device was found during a routine patrol along the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway.

Officials said that a security patrol noticed a suspicious box lying by the roadside, prompting an immediate investigation. The IED, believed to have been placed with the intent of targeting security forces' vehicles or patrols in the area, was swiftly identified and defused.

"The timely detection of this device prevented what could have been a devastating incident," a security official said. "Our forces acted quickly to neutralize the threat and ensure the safety of both civilians and personnel."

The area is now secure, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of those responsible for planting the device. However, the traffic on the Highway has been restored. 

The incident was witnessed just days ahead of India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26, a period often marked by heightened security due to the possibility of terrorist attacks aimed at disrupting celebrations.

In response to the recent threats, security across the Kashmir Valley has been bolstered, with additional patrols and surveillance measures put in place. Local intelligence suggests that terrorists may attempt to carry out subversive activities in the region during the coming days, prompting authorities to take extra precautions.

Security has also been put on high alert on the Line of Control and the International Border (IB).  Local police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to identify the individuals responsible for planting the device. 

Syed Khalid Hussain
