Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986569https://zeenews.india.com/india/tragedy-in-gujarat-ambulance-burst-into-flames-killing-newborn-and-three-others-2986569.html
NewsIndia
GUJARAT TRAGEDY

Tragedy In Gujarat: Ambulance Burst Into Flames, Killing Newborn And Three Others

Gujarat Tragedy: In a heartbreaking incident in Gujarat’s Modasa district, a newborn, a doctor and two others lost their lives after an ambulance went up in flames. Police said the tragedy unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday, when the infant and four others were travelling in the vehicle. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tragedy In Gujarat: Ambulance Burst Into Flames, Killing Newborn And Three OthersImage Credit: ( IANS )

Gujarat Tragedy: The blaze spread rapidly, leaving no time for escape. Police Inspector D.B. Vala said the fire broke out around 1 am on the Modasa–Dhansura road, just as the critically ill one-day-old infant was being shifted from a Modasa hospital to a private facility in Ahmedabad. According to the reports, the child, his father Jignesh Mochi (38), Ahmedabad-based doctor Shantilal Rentia (30), and nurse Bhuriben Manat (23) from Arvalli all died in the blaze.

Mochi’s two relatives and the ambulance driver also sustained burn injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Inspector Vala explained that Jignesh Mochi, originally from Mahisagar district, had brought his newborn to a private hospital in Modasa for treatment. The baby was being shifted to another hospital when the ambulance suddenly caught fire for reasons yet to be determined, reportedly. CCTV footage released by police shows the vehicle slowing near a petrol pump after the driver noticed flames at the rear.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While the driver and Mochi’s two relatives, seated in the front, managed to escape with injuries, those in the back the infant, his father, the doctor and the nurse were trapped and died in the fire, Vala added.

Despite the fire brigade reaching the scene quickly, the four could not be saved. The injured have been identified as driver Ankit Thakor and Mochi’s relatives, Gaurang Mochi and Gitaben Mochi, as per the reports.

Speaking to reporters, District Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja said forensic teams have been brought in to determine what caused the devastating blaze.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 18-11-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT
Technology
India’s GCC Workforce To Almost Double To Touch 3.46 Million By 2030 In AI Era
UP Bagless School Programme
UP Launches 10-Day Bagless School Plan To Make Learning Fun For Class 6-8
delhi blast news
NIA Arrests Key Aide In Delhi Car Blast For Alleged Drone, Rocket Tech Support
Ukraine Rafale jets deal
100 Fighters: Is France's Massive Rafale Deal A Ticking Time Bomb For Russia?
Technology news
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched In India; Check Specs, Price
3I ATLAS
Interstellar Comet 31/ATLAS Is Leaving Our Solar System: Watch It Live Here
BGIS
BGIS Is Among India's Top 10 Boys Boarding School
Madvi Hidma Killed
Most Wanted Maoist Madvi Hidma Linked To Dantewada Massacres Neutralised
Technology news
Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available In India: Check Features And How To Install