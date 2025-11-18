Tragedy In Gujarat: Ambulance Burst Into Flames, Killing Newborn And Three Others

Gujarat Tragedy: The blaze spread rapidly, leaving no time for escape. Police Inspector D.B. Vala said the fire broke out around 1 am on the Modasa–Dhansura road, just as the critically ill one-day-old infant was being shifted from a Modasa hospital to a private facility in Ahmedabad. According to the reports, the child, his father Jignesh Mochi (38), Ahmedabad-based doctor Shantilal Rentia (30), and nurse Bhuriben Manat (23) from Arvalli all died in the blaze.

Mochi’s two relatives and the ambulance driver also sustained burn injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Inspector Vala explained that Jignesh Mochi, originally from Mahisagar district, had brought his newborn to a private hospital in Modasa for treatment. The baby was being shifted to another hospital when the ambulance suddenly caught fire for reasons yet to be determined, reportedly. CCTV footage released by police shows the vehicle slowing near a petrol pump after the driver noticed flames at the rear.

While the driver and Mochi’s two relatives, seated in the front, managed to escape with injuries, those in the back the infant, his father, the doctor and the nurse were trapped and died in the fire, Vala added.

Despite the fire brigade reaching the scene quickly, the four could not be saved. The injured have been identified as driver Ankit Thakor and Mochi’s relatives, Gaurang Mochi and Gitaben Mochi, as per the reports.

Speaking to reporters, District Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja said forensic teams have been brought in to determine what caused the devastating blaze.