Tragedy In Haridwar: Stampede At Mansa Devi Temple Leaves 8 Dead, 30 Injured

New Delhi: At least eight people lost their lives and 30 others sustained injuries in a stampede that occurred at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Sunday.

The tragic incident was triggered by overcrowding, as thousands of devotees gathered at the temple to offer prayers during the holy month of Shravan.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the incident.

Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, stated that the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) received reports of the stampede around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The SEOC promptly coordinated with the District Emergency Operations team to respond to the situation.

According to the Haridwar District Administration, the stampede at the Mansa Devi temple premises resulted in eight fatalities and left 30 people injured.

The deceased include minors and elderly pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand. Among them are: Aarush (12), Bareilly, UP; Vikki (18), Rampur, UP; Vishal (19), Rampur, UP; Vipin Saini (18), Kashipur, Uttarakhand; Vakeel (43), Barabanki, UP; Ram Bharose (65) and Shanti Devi (60), Budaun, UP; and Shakaldev (18), Araria, Bihar.

The District Administration informed that there was some difference in the number of injured in the primary information received by the State Emergency Operation Centre through telephone and other means and the list issued by the District Administration after a thorough investigation.

Some people with minor injuries, who left immediately for their homes after first aid, were not included in the list of injured.

Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman informed that a revised list of the injured is being issued after a thorough investigation at the level of the District Administration, and after talking to the family members.

The police/revenue/NDRF/SDRF, and the district administration team promptly carried out rescue and relief work at the site of the incident. The injured are being treated at AIIMS Rishikesh and the District Hospital.

The injured hail from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Many are receiving treatment at Haridwar’s medical facilities, while others have been shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

Among the injured are: Kuldeep Kumar Prajapati (33) and Aarti (32) from Kanpur; Reena Das (37) from West Bengal; Gyanti Devi (40) from Chapra, Bihar; Gayatri (22) from Faridabad, Haryana; Ajay (19) from Chandigarh; Aradhana (6) and Vinod Shah (35) from Bhagalpur, Bihar; Nirmala (28) and Somya (5) from Bareilly, UP; Inder (60) from Panipat, Haryana; Sheetal (17) and Arjun (25) from Rampur and Moradabad, UP; Kriti (6) and Rohit (22) from Bihar and Mainpuri, UP; Anuj (20) from Moradabad, UP; Ekashi (4) and Diksha (35) from Rampur, UP; Roshan (45) from Amroha, UP; Kavita (23) from Bareilly, UP; Meera (28) from Moradabad, UP; Rajkumar (14), Kajal (24), Vishal (21), and Manoj (30) from UP and Bihar.

Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman has appealed to the devotees not to pay heed to rumours and trust only the information being issued by the administration.

