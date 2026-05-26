Tragedy in Kalahandi: Six people die in under-construction septic tank in Odisha

In a shocking incident, as many as six people lost their lives, while another sustained serious injuries due to suffocation in an under-construction septic tank in the Madanpur Rampur police station area of Kalahandi district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Nimain Charan Pal and his son Akash Pal, Adal Majhi, Manoranjan Hati, Baikuntha Jal, and Chhand Jal.

As per reports, construction work on a septic tank was underway at the residence of deceased Nimain Charan in Gaud Karlakhunta village under the Madanpur Rampur police limits in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Tuesday.

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Notably, a mason and several labourers from Gaud Karlakhunta village and nearby areas were reportedly engaged in the construction work when the incident occurred.

According to local police sources, Nimain accidentally fell into the septic tank while inspecting the ongoing construction work at around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

When he failed to come out for a long time, his son Akash entered the tank in an attempt to rescue him but also became trapped inside.

Subsequently, four other workers engaged in the construction work rushed into the tank one after another to save the father-son duo. However, due to the suspected presence of toxic gas inside the tank, all six people lost their lives in the tragic incident.

All the victims were immediately rushed to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared them dead.

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Another critically injured worker, identified as Pankaj Bhoi of Hatikhoj village, was later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Bhawanipatna for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

“On learning about the tragic accident at a construction site in Madanpur Rampur, Kalahandi district, which claimed the lives of six people, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He has also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of each deceased,” informed the Chief Minister’s Office through its official X handle.