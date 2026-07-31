/Tragedy in Thane: Six dead as four-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi, rescue operations underway

At least six people died after a four-storey residential structure partially collapsed in the Balaji Nagar area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Search and rescue teams worked through the night and into Friday morning following the accident. The disaster has claimed multiple lives, with emergency responders racing against time to locate several others feared trapped beneath the rubble. The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident increased to six after more bodies were pulled out today, said the NDRF.
According to local authorities, the incident unfolded late Thursday night at approximately 11:30 PM when a major portion of the "Kohinoor Building" caved in. The structure, a ground-plus-four residential complex comprising 48 rooms, had reportedly been marked as structurally unsafe and previously designated as dangerous by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).
Preliminary reports indicate that warning signs preceded the tragedy. Around 9:00 PM on Thursday, residents heard loud cracking sounds echoing through the building. Prompt action by alert locals helped evacuate several families before disaster struck. However, the structure gave way while minor repair work was underway, trapping additional occupants and labourers inside.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), alongside the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), local fire brigades, and police personnel, rushed to the site to mount a high-stakes rescue operation. Authorities have deployed heavy earth-moving machinery, specialized canine squads, and multiple fire engines to clear concrete slabs and twisted metal.
An injured young boy was pulled from the debris early in the operation and rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care. Meanwhile, disaster management units continue combative search efforts as they try to account for several individuals still missing.
Local civic leaders and public representatives present at the disaster site have renewed calls for strict adherence to safety protocols regarding dilapidated structures in the powerloom manufacturing hub. Municipal authorities have reiterated warnings for residents to immediately vacate buildings officially categorised as hazardous to prevent further loss of life.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.