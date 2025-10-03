Tragedy Strikes In UP: 3 Dead During Durga Idol Immersion In Khairagarh

Three people died during the immersion of Goddess Durga's idol in Khairagarh village in Uttar Pradesh, as per the police. DCP Atul Sharma said that there are reports of about 10-11 boys drowning in the area.

Rescue teams have saved three of them, with one successfully rescued, while three others died in the hospital.

DCP Sharma said, "Dungarpur village is under the jurisdiction of Khairagarh police station. Nearby, a bridge over the Ughgan River was set up for idol immersion. Some individuals intended to immerse the idols in the river, but were stopped. They informed that they were heading to Rajasthan. Instead, they went a short distance away and immersed the idols at a non-traditional location."

"There are reports of about 10-11 boys drowning in this area. We have rescued three of them, one of whom was successfully saved, while three others died in the hospital. The remaining rescue operations are still ongoing," Sharma said.

Rescue operations are still ongoing. Further information on the incident is still awaited.