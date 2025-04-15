Tragedy Turns Into Triumph: Karnataka Cops Rescue Young Woman From Devadasi Practice, Help Solemnize Love Marriage

Ballari, Karnataka: In a heartwarming incident that highlights both the persistence of harmful traditions and the power of progressive policing, the Kurugodu police in Ballari district have successfully rescued a young woman who was reportedly being forced into the outlawed Devadasi system by her own parents.

The young woman, hailing from Vaddatti Cross in Kurugodu taluk, was in love with a youth from the same village. Despite her wishes, her parents were allegedly preparing to induct her into the Devadasi practice — a regressive tradition that remains a social evil in some parts of Karnataka.

Upon receiving reliable information, PSI Supreet and his team swiftly acted to trace the girl and bring her to safety. Her parents were summoned to the police station, where officers counseled them on the illegality and immorality of the Devadasi system.

The police further supported the girl’s wish to marry her lover. With her consent and that of the youth, the police facilitated their marriage, turning a potentially tragic story into one of triumph and love.

This action by the Kurugodu police has been widely appreciated by the local community and rights activists, serving as a reminder that law enforcement can play a pivotal role in eradicating deep-rooted social evils while upholding human rights and personal freedom.



By: Prashobh Devanahalli