Tragic Goa accident: Elderly tourist dead as Thar collides with family car

Panaji (Goa): A holiday in Goa turned tragic for a 65-year-old tourist from Bhopal after a rented Mahindra Thar SUV crashed into the rear of his car at a busy junction in North Goa on Monday, killing him on the spot.

The fatal collision occurred at the Happy Bar junction in Assagao, where the elderly man, identified as Bhagatram Sharma, was travelling with his family in a Hyundai i20 when the Thar rammed into them from behind. Sharma sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders. Two other family members suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A five-month-old infant in the car escaped without injury but has been kept under medical observation as a precaution.

Eyewitnesses at the site claimed that immediately after the crash, the occupants of the rented SUV tried to change seats, allegedly to disguise who was driving at the time. A video circulating on social media appears to capture one of the occupants on the phone saying, “Papa, main gaadi chala raha tha… chauraha par doosri gaadi aa rahi thi…” shortly after the collision. Locals at the scene raised concerns that a woman might have been driving the vehicle, then moved to the passenger seat after the impact while a male member took over the wheel.

The situation at the junction turned tense as bystanders confronted the group, prompting police to intervene. Goa Police have seized the rented Thar and registered a case under charges of rash and negligent driving causing death.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the junction and gathering statements from witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and identify the driver at the time of the crash.