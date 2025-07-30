Tragic Incident In Ladakh: Lt Col Among 2 Soldiers Dead, 3 Officers Injured

A tragic incident occurred today when an Army vehicle was struck by a large rock boulder in the forward area of Ladakh during army movement in the morning hours. The vehicle was part of a military convoy travelling from Durbuk to Chongtash when it was hit by a landslide, resulting in the death of Lt Colonel and an Army jawan, while three officers were injured, officials said.

According to senior army officials, the tragic incident has led to the deaths of one Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratab Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh, with three others injured, including two Majors and an army Captain. The injured personnel have been immediately evacuated to the 153 General Hospital in Leh for medical treatment. While the Army's Fire and Fury Corps confirmed the incident through a post on social site X, “A boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 Jul 2025. Recovery action is in progress”, although official confirmation of the fatalities is still pending.

The injured have been identified as Major Mayank Shubham, Major Amit Dixit and Captain Gaurav, in an another post on X the firefurycorps informed “GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and All Ranks salute Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh, who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in #Ladakh on 30 Jul 2025 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief”.

A rescue operation was swiftly launched following the accident, with different army rescue teams working to recover and assist those affected by the landslide.