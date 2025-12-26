Advertisement
Train Fares Hiked From December 26: Check How Much More You'll Pay To Indian Railways
INDIA TRAIN FARE HIKE 2025

Train Fares Hiked From December 26: Check How Much More You’ll Pay To Indian Railways

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Photo Credit: IANS

Long-distance train travel in India became more expensive from Friday, as the Ministry of Railways announced its second fare hike in six months. The ministry stated that the revision aims to “balance affordability for passengers and ensure sustainability of operations.” Suburban services and season tickets, both suburban and non-suburban, remain unaffected by the change.

The new fares apply only to tickets booked on or after 26 December; journeys undertaken after this date on previously booked tickets will not incur additional charges.

Revised Fare Details:

Second Class Ordinary:

  • Up to 215 km: No increase
  • 216–750 km: Rs 5 increase
  • 751–1,250 km: Rs 10 increase
  • 1,251–1,750 km: Rs 15 increase
  • 1,751–2,250 km: Rs 20 increase

Sleeper Class Ordinary and First Class Ordinary:

Fare increased by 1 paisa per kilometre

Mail and Express Trains (non-AC and AC classes, including Sleeper, First Class, AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier, AC First Class):

Fare increased by 2 paise per kilometre, meaning a 500 km journey in a non-AC Mail/Express coach will cost roughly Rs 10 more.

The revised fares will be applicable across major services, including Tejas Rajdhani, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Tejas, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail.

There will be no change in train reservation fees, superfast surcharges, or ancillary charges, which will continue as per existing rules. GST applicability remains unchanged, and fares will continue to be rounded off according to standard norms.

“The revised fare structure reflects a balanced approach that safeguards passenger convenience while maintaining operational sustainability,” the ministry said.

