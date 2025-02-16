Train Name Confusion Led To Deadly Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station: 10 Points

New Delhi: A tragic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station last Saturday evening left at least 18 people dead, with initial police investigations pointing to confusion between two similarly named trains as the cause of the disaster.

According to Delhi Police sources, the chaos erupted when passengers waiting for the Prayagraj Express at Platform 14 mistook an announcement about Prayagraj Special arriving at Platform 16 for their own train. Fearing they might miss their departure, many of them rushed towards the other platform, triggering a stampede in the overcrowded station.

Here's what led to the stampede explained in 10 points:

The preliminary investigation suggests that passengers panicked after hearing the name “Prayagraj” in the announcement, not realizing it referred to a different train.

With both trains having nearly identical names, the crowd surged towards Platform 16 in a desperate attempt to board what they assumed was their ride.

"There was confusion among the passengers regarding the train names and the change of platforms of the trains, which ultimately led to the tragedy," an eyewitness told PTI.

Further complicating the situation, four trains bound for Prayagraj were scheduled that evening, with three of them delayed, according to police sources.

The delays resulted in unexpected overcrowding, making it difficult for passengers to move freely and increasing the likelihood of a stampede once panic set in.

"People rushing between platforms in a crowded railway station can quickly lead to chaos, and in this case, the situation became deadly due to miscommunication," a police officer said.

Eyewitnesses reported that several people jumped onto the tracks and forcefully boarded trains bound for Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, triggering the stampede. They also claimed that no police personnel were present to control the swelling crowd.

In response, the Railway Board has set up a two-member high-level committee to investigate the incident and determine the exact cause. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his team are closely monitoring the situation from the war room.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed condolences for the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Indian Railways has announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives, ₹2.5 lakh for those seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for individuals with minor injuries.