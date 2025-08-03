Advertisement
Train On Tracks, Car On Platform: Bizarre Scene Unfolds At Meerut Railway Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A shocking video of a man driving a car on the platform of Meerut City railway station is making rounds on social media. The car is seen dangerously close to a moving train.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 11:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A video of a man driving a car on a railway station platform has taken social media by storm. The incident reportedly took place at Meerut City railway station. In the footage, a train can be seen moving by as the car is parked near the stairs. In another clip, the car appears to be driven dangerously close to the edge of the platform.

According to a report by the Times of India, the man who was driving the car on the Meerut Railway station's platform was under the influence of alcohol and was identified as Sandeep Dhaka, an Army personnel. He was also later arrested by the GRP; furthermore, his car was also seized by the authorities. 

The car has the number plates from Jharkhand state, while there is a sticker reading 'Foji' on the back. 

The TOI report also stated that in addition to the accused's car, his driving license of Sandeep Dhaka was also seized.

Gonda Canal Incident

At least eleven people died after a vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into a canal in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. 

The incident occurred under the limits of Itia Thok Police Station, according to ANI, officials informed.

According to the official, "Eleven people died after their vehicle fell into a canal under Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda. The vehicle had 15 passengers onboard and they were going to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers."

As per a CMO statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

The UP Chief Minister also directed that financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each be provided to the families of the deceased and has instructed the district administration officials to take the injured to the hospital and ensure their proper treatment. 

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of 11 pilgrims after the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK