NewsIndiaBREAKING: Training aircraft crashes near Baramati Airport in Pune; emergency services on site
BREAKING: Training aircraft crashes near Baramati Airport in Pune; emergency services on site
A training aircraft crashed in an open field near Baramati airport, Pune district, on Wednesday. Pune Rural Police and DGCA are investigating the incident.
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