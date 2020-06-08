हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Training plane crash

Training plane crashes in Odisha's Dhenkanal; two killed

Two pilots were killed in Odisha as a training plane crashed while taking off. The two pilots include a trainer Sanjay Kumar Jha and a trainee student Anisha Fatima. 

Training plane crashes in Odisha&#039;s Dhenkanal; two killed

Angul: Two pilots were killed in Odisha as a training plane crashed while taking off. The two pilots include a trainer Sanjay Kumar Jha and a trainee student Anisha Fatima. 

The accident took place at Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district. The crash happened at Birasal Airstrip under Kankadahad police station limits in Dhenkanal district.

The trainer and the student took off at around 6:30 in the morning for training on a Cessna FA-152 VT-ENF trainer aircraft. After reaching the height of around 15 to 20 feet the aircraft suddenly plunged and crashed.

The reason for the crash is assumed to be some technical glitch.

Soon after the reports of the incident Dhenkanal SP Anupama James reached the spot and started the investigation.

Trainer Sanjay Kumar Jha was from Bihar, while Anisha Fatima, a student undergoing training, was from Tamil Nadu, authorities said. The bodies of both pilots have been recovered and sent for postmortem.

 

Tags:
Training plane crashPlane crashOdishatrainee pilots dead
Next
Story

Jharkhand government gives BRO approval to recruit over 11,800 workers for border area projects
  • 2,56,611Confirmed
  • 7,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 69,23,836Confirmed
  • 4,00,243Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M32S

9 terrorists neutralised in J&K's Shopian district