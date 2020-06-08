Training plane crashes in Odisha's Dhenkanal; two killed

Angul: Two pilots were killed in Odisha as a training plane crashed while taking off. The two pilots include a trainer Sanjay Kumar Jha and a trainee student Anisha Fatima.

The accident took place at Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district. The crash happened at Birasal Airstrip under Kankadahad police station limits in Dhenkanal district.

The trainer and the student took off at around 6:30 in the morning for training on a Cessna FA-152 VT-ENF trainer aircraft. After reaching the height of around 15 to 20 feet the aircraft suddenly plunged and crashed.

The reason for the crash is assumed to be some technical glitch.

Soon after the reports of the incident Dhenkanal SP Anupama James reached the spot and started the investigation.

Trainer Sanjay Kumar Jha was from Bihar, while Anisha Fatima, a student undergoing training, was from Tamil Nadu, authorities said. The bodies of both pilots have been recovered and sent for postmortem.