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'Traitor' slogans raised against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at CJP protest in Mumbai

 Activists of the Cockroach Janata Party and other civil society organisations are staging a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park against the Election Commission and the alleged irregularities of the SIR process. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
'Traitor' slogans raised against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at CJP protest in Mumbai

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'Traitor' slogans raised against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at CJP protest in Mumbai
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