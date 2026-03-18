'Transformation in Uttar Pradesh in last nine years due to PM Modi': CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Marking nine years of the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "transformation" in the state, extending his congratulations to the public on the occasion.

Adressing an annual book release program on the completion of nine years of the UP government, he questioned the factors which contributed to the decline of law and order and the increase in youth migration during the previous government's tenure.

"The transformation which has taken place in Uttar Pradesh in the last nine years is due to the guidance of PM Modi, the hard work by party workers, the work done by public representatives and the cooperation of the public...Nine years ago, what factors in Uttar Pradesh led to an identity crisis for young people? What was the reason that, despite being the most fertile state, our farmers were committing suicide? Daughters and businessmen had no security. Our youth were forced to migrate out of the state," he said.

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Highlighting the current situation under the incumbent government, he pointed out how Navratri and the month of Ramadan will coincide, but there are no signs of communal issues such as riots or curfew, as there is security in the state. "Tomorrow, Navratri begins, and the month of Ramadan is ongoing. The Alvida Namaz will be held the day after tomorrow, and Eid might be on the 20th or 21st. Is there any commotion anywhere? All festivals are being celebrated with decorum; there is no commotion anywhere. This is security. Starting tomorrow, there are festivals, and people are happy. There is no fear, no tension, no anarchy, no disorder, no fear of curfew, no fear of riots," he said.

Furthermore, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government will work to transform Uttar Pradesh into a USD 1 trillion economy by the 2029-30 financial year. On the upcoming inaugartion of Jewar airport on March 28, he said, "We have sent an invitation to PM Modi requesting him to inaugurate."

In the same event, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), contrasting the "anarchy" of the past with the present BJP-led government.

Maurya recalled the "decisive battle" of the Assembly Elections in 2017 against the SP party, stating, "Prior to 2017, UP was a state plagued by anarchy; it was the goons and the mafia who ran the administration. From the time Akhilesh became Chief Minister in 2012 until his departure in 2017, their actions served only to ruin the state of Uttar Pradesh."

He accused SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's tenure of ruining the state, adding, "Today, nine years have passed since the Samajwadi Party was ousted, and now, in a desperate bid to regain power, they are changing their colors like chameleons."

Maurya further highlighted the shift in investor confidence and social safety. He claimed that under the previous regime, "no investor was willing to come forward" and that the SP showed "no concern whatsoever for our daughters or for the backward classes."

Expressing confidence in a higher margin win in the Assembly elections in 2027, he said, "In 2017, we secured 325 seats in UP in alliance with our partners, 312 of which belonged to the BJP. Today, I can state with absolute confidence that in 2027, our government will be formed with an even larger majority than in 2017."

Echoing these sentiments, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also addressed the event, urging citizens to compare current progress with the previous administration's failures. "The truth will become evident only when you compare the past with these 'good days (Acche Din)" Pathak said.

He took a sharp dig at the state's former infrastructure, remarking, "Previously, the moment one encountered broken-down roads, one knew, 'We have arrived in UP.'"

Pathak emphasized the restoration of law and order as the government's achievement. "Today, even if our daughters step out at 12 midnight, they face absolutely no trouble...There is not a single mafia element left in the state; their presence has now been reduced to zero," he stated.