Amid the controversy over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill (FCRA), 2026, India’s ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, took to social media to debunk certain myths about the bill.
In a thread on X, Ambassador Kwatra said that the bill seeks to enhance transparency, promote better governance, and establish clearer rules.
The Indian envoy debunked five myths surrounding the bill, most of which claim that the FCRA would target religions or NGO assets or cut off foreign aid to civil society.
FCRA Bill 2026: Myths debunked by Ambassador Kwatra
These following are the five myths debunked by the Indian ambassador to the US.
Myth: India is framing a new law to cut off foreign aid to civil society.
Truth: Regulation of foreign financial flows in public and political spaces is a sovereign step driven by national security concerns. It is an accepted feature of modern governance in many democracies around the world.
The first FCRA in India came in 1976. It was replaced in 2010 with a more modern framework, and strengthened by amendments in 2016, 2018 and 2020. The 2026 Bill and Rules are the next step in the same direction: more transparency, better governance, clearer rules.
The fact is that the law does not forbid Indians from receiving foreign donations or shut down law abiding civil society. Tens of thousands of associations are registered under FCRA and routinely receive foreign funds for health, education, disaster relief, research and humanitarian work.
Myth: FCRA has adversely impacted the working of NGOs and charitable organization and the new amendment would further restrict their ability to operate in India.
Truth: In reality, foreign money inflows into India have been rising, not falling. Foreign contributions to registered organisations grew from roughly $1.2 billion in 2010–11 to $2.67 billion in 2024–25.
India has over 3 million NGOs. A bare fraction of these, only 14,450, hold FCRA registration. Thus, the overwhelming majority of the civil society organizations are entirely outside the Act.
FCRA does not stop anyone from accepting foreign charity, research grants or humanitarian aid. It asks three things, register, receive the money through laid down process, report what you did with it.
Myth: The law will lead to seizure of assets of NGOs, including religious charities, places of worship, hospitals, schools, and charitable organizations that rely on foreign donations.
Truth: India welcomes genuine international partnerships and has always provided a legal framework within which such contributions can be received and utilised.
When a registration is cancelled or surrendered, foreign contributions and the assets created from them already vest in a State Government authority. This has been in force since 2010. It is not new.
What the 2026 Bill adds is a designated authority to safeguard those assets — and a way back. If the organisation restores its registration, all assets and unused funds are returned in full.
Places of worship carry their own protection. Where a cancelled association has created property connected to a place of worship, that property goes to another FCRA-registered association of the same faith to ensure continuity of worship.
Myth: FCRA specifically targets a particular religion or community
Truth: Nothing could be farther from it. The Act applies uniformly to all organisations regardless of religion, community or ideology. Faith-based welfare activities, including religious education, maintenance of places of worship, and charitable work by organisations of every faith, continue to be eligible for foreign funding.
Myth: India is an outlier in doing this.
Truth: The US has had FARA since 1938 and FATCA since 2010. Australia legislated in 2018, and Canada in 2024. The UK's scheme came into force in July 2025. The EU is legislating now.
What is the FCRA bill, and why has it raised concerns?
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, also known as FCRA, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026. The bill seeks to regulate foreign donations received by NGOs, trusts and associations.
It provides for the creation of a “Designated Authority” to manage assets funded by foreign contributions if an organisation’s registration is cancelled, surrendered or not renewed.
Critics and the Opposition in India have argued that the bill could result in organisations losing both their foreign-funded and domestic assets if they fail to renew their licence.
The Opposition has also claimed that the bill targets minority groups, alleging that it would single out NGOs and other minority-run institutions.
US criticized the bill
Furthermore, the ambassador’s comments follow concerns raised by US Congressman Riley Moore about the proposed bill. He alleged that certain provisions could enable the Indian government to seize control of churches and religious charities. The Republican representative from West Virginia cautioned that enacting the legislation would harm relations between New Delhi and Washington.
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