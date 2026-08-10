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  • /'Transparency, better governance, clearer rules': India's US ambassador Vinay Kwatra debunks 'myths' on FCRA bill

'Transparency, better governance, clearer rules': India's US ambassador Vinay Kwatra debunks 'myths' on FCRA bill

India’s US Ambassador Vinay Kwatra debunked five “myths” surrounding the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026, asserting that it aims to improve transparency and governance without targeting religions, NGOs or lawful foreign-funded activities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 08:56 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 08:56 AM IST
'Transparency, better governance, clearer rules': India's US ambassador Vinay Kwatra debunks 'myths' on FCRA bill
Image Credit: IANS

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