India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday dismissed the email referring of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Epstein Files regarding PM Modi’s 2017 Israel visit as mere "allusions."

The MEA branded the Epstein Files email's reference to PM Modi's 2017 Israel visit as "trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal," deserving "utmost contempt."

"We have seen reports of an email from the so-called Epstein files referencing the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the PM’s official July 2017 trip, the rest are trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, deserving utmost contempt," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Our statement to clarify certain reports https://t.co/WvcGHeA01D pic.twitter.com/thmZFcNWsM — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 31, 2026

The US Justice Department released the final batch of Jeffrey Epstein files on Friday, with over 3 million pages, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images, completing disclosures under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Friday's document batch as the final release from the Trump administration under the law mandating public disclosure of Epstein files.

