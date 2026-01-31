Advertisement
EPSTEIN FILE RELEASE

‘Trashy ruminations’: MEA dismisses PM Modi's mention in Epstein files

The Ministry of External Affairs dismissed an Epstein Files email mentioning PM Modi's 2017 Israel visit as "trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal," worthy of "utmost contempt."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
(Image: IANS)

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday dismissed the email referring of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Epstein Files regarding PM Modi’s 2017 Israel visit as mere "allusions."

The MEA branded the Epstein Files email's reference to PM Modi's 2017 Israel visit as "trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal," deserving "utmost contempt."

"We have seen reports of an email from the so-called Epstein files referencing the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the PM’s official July 2017 trip, the rest are trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, deserving utmost contempt," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

The US Justice Department released the final batch of Jeffrey Epstein files on Friday, with over 3 million pages, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images, completing disclosures under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Friday's document batch as the final release from the Trump administration under the law mandating public disclosure of Epstein files.
 

