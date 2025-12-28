Travel Alert: Dense Fog Disrupts Flights And Train Services, IMD Issues Warning — Check Affected Cities

Travel Alert: Dense fog affected flight and train services across several areas in North India on Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for the morning in Delhi, warning of dense fog and cold wave-like conditions across the region.

The dense fog conditions over several states led to a severe reduction in visibility, affecting normal movement.

Railway services were reportedly hit badly, with many trains running several hours late and some being diverted. Meanwhile, flights in multiple cities were also delayed.

Delhi Weather And AQI

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category in the morning. The combined impact of pollution and fog further reduced visibility and caused travel disruptions.

Train Services Affected In North India

Citing railway officials, news agency IANS reported that over four dozen trains are running behind schedule due to dense fog across northern India.

Notably, train speeds have been reduced as a safety measure, leading to major inconvenience for passengers.

Among the worst-affected trains, the Prayagraj Express was delayed by around five hours, the Rewa-Anand Vihar Express by nearly nine hours, and the New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express by about four hours.

The Brahmaputra Mail was delayed by approximately 45 minutes, while the Mahabodhi Express and Sampurna Kranti Express were running four to five hours late.

Flight Operations Affected In North India

The impact of adverse weather was also witnessed in the air traffic operations. Several airlines, including SpiceJet, Air India, and IndiGo, issued travel advisories for passengers, cautioning them about possible delays.

Both airlines and railway authorities urged passengers to check the status of their flights and trains before leaving for stations or airports.

SpiceJet, in a post on the social media platform X, said, "#TravelAdvisory (28th Dec'25): Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Ayodhya (AYJ), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Darbhanga (DBR), Patna (PAT), Guwahati (GAU) and Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Air India had issued a weather-related advisory on X on Saturday evening, stating, "Dense fog with reduced visibility is forecast for parts of northern India, including cities like Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Varanasi, tomorrow morning. This may impact flight operations to and from these cities."

IndiGo also advised its passengers to remain alert and keep checking their flight status through official platforms before heading to the airport.

In a post on X, the airline said, "The fog continues to linger over #Hindon (Airport), resulting in slower flight movements. Departures and arrivals to and from the city, as well as certain routes across our network, may experience short delays as we work through the weather conditions."

The Delhi Airport also issued a warning that flight schedules could change due to low visibility conditions.

More than ten flights were reported to be operating behind schedule at the Delhi airport.

