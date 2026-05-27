Traveller with signs of Ebola symptoms isolated in Bengaluru after arriving from Uganda

A 28-year-old woman from Uganda has been kept in isolation at a government hospital in Bengaluru after she developed mild body pain a few days after arriving in India, prompting authorities to initiate precautionary Ebola surveillance measures while awaiting her laboratory test results.

The woman, who arrived at Kempegowda International Airport on May 23 after travelling from Uganda via Ahmedabad, was shifted to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar after officials monitoring passengers arriving from Ebola-affected regions detected signs of fatigue and subsequently observed mild symptoms.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that no case of Ebola Virus Disease has been confirmed in India so far and that the traveller’s condition remained stable.

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“The Government of India is closely monitoring the evolving Ebola Virus Disease situation in view of recent outbreaks reported in parts of Africa,” the ministry said in a statement.