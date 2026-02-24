Travelling by Delhi Metro? These station names have just changed – Check what’s new

New Delhi: After reviewing proposals linked to an expansion project, the Delhi government has approved changes to the names of several upcoming metro stations. The review looked at the identity of local areas, suggestions from people and keeping station names easy for passengers to understand.

The decision was taken in a meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also heads the state naming authority. Officials examined a total of 21 proposed names listed in the metro expansion plan prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Twelve of them were kept the same, seven were slightly modified and two stations received completely new names.

Officials said that metro station names represent the areas where they are located. The review considered the local history of neighbourhoods, their cultural importance and suggestions from residents and public representatives. Each proposal went through discussion before the final decision.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After discussion, the panel decided that many names already matched the character of their locations. Those names stayed as they were. Other names received small adjustments so that travellers could identify areas more easily.

Officials explained that the exercise focussed on local recognition and geographical clarity. In some cases, nearby landmarks or neighbourhood names joined the official station title so that passengers could recognise the area without confusion.

Stations with no name change

Twelve stations kept their original names after the review. These include Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Deepali Chowk, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Surghat, Jharoda Majra, Burari, Pushpanjali and Maujpur-Babarpur. Officials considered these names suitable for their locations.

Stations with modified names

Seven stations received slight changes in order to show local geography more clearly. Prashant Vihar will now appear as Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar. Jagatpur will called as Jagatpur-Wazirabad. Derawal Nagar will be known as Nanak Pyau-Derawal Nagar. Khanpur will be called Khanpur-Vayusainabad. Sonia Vihar will appear as Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar. Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 will appear as Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar. West Enclave will appear as Mangolpur Kalan-West Enclave.

Officials explained that these adjustments help commuters understand the surrounding area while using the metro network.

Stations with completely new names

Two stations have been re-named during the review. North Pitampura will be known as Haiderpur Gaon and Pitampura station will be called Madhuban Chowk.

Authorities considered local identity while approving these titles.

Scope for changes in the future

The chief minister said that every station name should show the reality of the area and the feelings of residents. The authority carried out factual checks and discussions before final approval. Future proposals may receive consideration if they present reasonable grounds and public interest.

The renaming exercise forms part of Delhi’s evolving metro expansion. Millions rely on the network every day. Clear station names help commuters move across the city with confidence. The updated names aim to make that journey easier while preserving the identity of each neighbourhood.