Travelling to Vietnam? Indian Embassy warns Indian travellers over two things - Check why

The Embassy of India in Thailand has issued an advisory for Indian travellers visiting Vietnam, highlighting important visa rules and steps to take in case of passport loss. It specifically cautions those planning to travel to Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam about possible immigration issues if they need to go to the Vietnamese mainland.

While Indian citizens can enter Phu Quoc without a visa, this exemption applies only to the island. Travellers are not allowed to visit mainland destinations like Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi without obtaining a valid visa in advance.

The embassy also highlighted the recent incidents where emergencies such as health related, flight disruptions, or other circumstances forced visitors to the mainland, resulting in delays in treatment, travel restrictions, and immigration-related complications.

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"In such situations, individuals who do not hold a valid Vietnam visa permitting entry into mainland Vietnam face significant challenges, including delays in accessing medical facilities, travel restrictions, and immigration-related complications," the advisory read.

"In view of the above, Indian nationals are advised to obtain an appropriate Vietnam visa prior to undertaking travel to Phu Quoc, even if their itinerary is limited to the island. If you do still travel to Phu Quoc without an appropriate Vietnam visa which is permissible as per local guidelines and you are required to travel to mainland Vietnam for reasons as mentioned above, please do understand that there could be immigration-related complications," it added.

Indian nationals travelling to Viet Nam are requested to see this ADVISORY pic.twitter.com/UI1fTfbjuB — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) April 6, 2026

The advisory also highlighted concerns regarding lost passports, noting multiple incidents involving Indian nationals. Travelers who lose their passports must promptly report the loss to the local police in the area where it occurred. This document must then be submitted to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi or the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.

"Even after the issuance of the Emergency Certificate/Travel Document by us, it normally takes anytime between 3-5 working days for the Vietnamese authorities, as per local guidelines, for issuance of an Exit Permit. In some cases, it could also take a little longer. Till the issuance of the Exit Permit by the local authorities, Indian citizens will need to stay in Vietnam," the advisory read.

The Embassy advised Indian nationals to follow these guidelines to help ensure a safe and hassle-free travel experience.