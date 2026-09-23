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  • /‘Treason’, ‘autocracy’ and ‘go to jail’: Opposition blows up EC over ‘illegal’ SIR deletions – who said what

‘Treason’, ‘autocracy’ and ‘go to jail’: Opposition blows up EC over ‘illegal’ SIR deletions – who said what

EC sources said all decisions, including those related to the SIR, were taken unanimously with the approval of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and both election commissioners.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
‘Treason’, ‘autocracy’ and ‘go to jail’: Opposition blows up EC over ‘illegal’ SIR deletions – who said what
Image Credit: (Photo: IANS)

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