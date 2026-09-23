/‘Treason’, ‘autocracy’ and ‘go to jail’: Opposition blows up EC over ‘illegal’ SIR deletions – who said what

“This is an extremely serious news that in the past 10 months, two election commissioners have registered their objections 14 times against the Election Commission's wrong decisions. This directly means that all election commissioners are not able to perform their rightful duties. If the members of an independent body do not have the freedom to carry out just actions or if there is no hearing of them, then these are extremely fatal and dangerous circumstances for democracy. For some people to betray democracy by becoming puppets of those in power is a grave constitutional crime. This is nothing less than a conspiracy to wipe out democracy. The Supreme Court, take suo motu cognizance.” he said.