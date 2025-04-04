Tremors Felt In North India As Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Nepal
An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Nepal.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The light tremors being also felt in North India.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Nepal, with light tremors being felt in North India. pic.twitter.com/u9IY0WIcjX— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2025
