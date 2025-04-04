Advertisement
EARTHQUAKE

Tremors Felt In North India As Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Nepal

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Nepal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2025, 09:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tremors Felt In North India As Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Nepal Image: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The light tremors being also felt in North India.

 

 

 

