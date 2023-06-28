Tribal Entrepreneurship Is Booming In India

Tribal entrepreneurship means that the native people of India start and grow their own businesses. This helps them to become more independent, keep their culture and customs alive, and make the country more prosperous. Tribal entrepreneurship has recorded a boom in India in recent times. Tribal entrepreneurship is helpful for ethnic communities in many ways.

Here are some of the benifits of Tribal entrepreneurship:

It empowers the tribal population, who have faced discrimination and exclusion, by giving them opportunities to create and grow their own businesses.

It preserves their culture and traditions, which are rich and diverse, by showcasing their art and craft, agriculture and forest produce, tourism and hospitality, etc. to the national and international markets.

It contributes to the socio-economic development of the country, by generating income, employment, and revenue for the tribal population, as well as enhancing their skills, knowledge, and innovation.

The government helps tribal entrepreneurs in India by giving them different plans, programs, and ideas. Some of them are:

TRIFED: This is a national group under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs that helps to sell and improve tribal products, such as handicrafts, handlooms, forest produce, etc. It also runs the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana, which tries to create more ways for the native people to make money from the forest produce.

Tribal Welfare and Entrepreneurship Program: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs and ASSOCHAM have started a new program together for three years for Tribal Entrepreneurship Development. The program wants to give training, advice, money help, and market connections to tribal entrepreneurs. It also wants to make a Centre of Excellence for tribal entrepreneurship that will help with research, new ideas, and policy support.

Tribal Entrepreneurship Development Institutes (TEDIs): The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has made TEDIs in different states to give skills, knowledge, and entrepreneurship education to tribal youth. The TEDIs also give support and advice to tribal start-ups and businesses.