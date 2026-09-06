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Tribunal freeze puts spotlight on ‘misconduct’ claims in Byju’s insolvency process

The NCLT froze Byju's parent firm's asset sale after claims that Rs 150 crore items were auctioned for Rs 16 crore following fraud and hidden document allegations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 02:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 02:49 AM IST
Tribunal freeze puts spotlight on ‘misconduct’ claims in Byju’s insolvency process

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