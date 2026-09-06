/Tribunal freeze puts spotlight on ‘misconduct’ claims in Byju’s insolvency process

Bengaluru: In a major turn in the ongoing corporate insolvency process of Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL), the parent firm of edtech brand Byju’s, the Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered a status quo on assets recently auctioned by the Resolution Professional (RP).
Issued on August 31, the interim decision directs both the RP, Shailendra Ajmera, and the buyer, Comprint Tech Solutions (I) Private Limited, to maintain the assets in their existing state until the next hearing scheduled for September 21.
Comprising Judicial Member Sunil Kumar Aggarwal and Technical Member Radhakrishna Sreepada, the bench paused further transfers after hearing concerns regarding the speed, valuation and ownership rights involved in the transaction.
Allegations of fraud was raised against the RP handling Byju’s holding company, along with claims of asset depletion and withholding of important documents. Byju’s K3 Education alleged that further depletion of assets could affect its own resolution process. Senior Advocate Joy Saha also questioned a sale completed within just four days, alleging it “reeks of mala fides”.
During the proceedings, representatives for Byju’s K3 Education Private Limited and the suspended directors raised multiple objections to the auction conducted under an August 2 notice. Counsel for Byju’s K3 alleged that assets valued at approximately Rs 150 crore were auctioned for around Rs 16 crore. He further argued the process led to severe asset depletion.
Meanwhile, legal representatives for the suspended directors questioned the rapid four-day auction. They argued that mandatory findings required under Regulation 29 of the insolvency rules are missing.
In addition, applicants filed a memo stating that a December 2024 asset list has not been presented to the tribunal in a timely manner.
Questions were also raised regarding ownership clarity as Section 18(1)(f) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) restricts an RP to take control only of assets owned by the corporate debtor.
In response, the tribunal said that while some auctioned items may belong to TLPL, ownership details for the rest inventory require further verification.
To establish clarity, the NCLT added Comprint Tech Solutions as a respondent and directed the firm to submit a detailed inventory within one week, including storage locations and photographic records of the purchased goods. It also reiterated its prior order requiring the RP to present complete asset data.
Counsel for the Resolution Professional maintained that the goods belong to TLPL and that the sale received approval from the Committee of Creditors (CoC). The RP's team emphasised that Byju’s K3 had not formally established title over the specific items in question and requested additional time to gather complete documentation.
The NCLT clarified that it has not reached a final judgment on the underlying ownership claims or procedural allegations. The status quo serves as a temporary measure to prevent irreversible changes on the ground while the tribunal reviews the evidence.
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