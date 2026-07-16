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A true karmayogi: VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal pays rich tribute to late shri Nand Kishore Goenka

VHP's Vinod Bansal honors the late Shri Nand Kishore Goenka as a true "Karmayogi." Discover his deep lifelong contributions to the RSS, VHP, and Agroha Dham.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 09:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
A true karmayogi: VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal pays rich tribute to late shri Nand Kishore Goenka
Image Credit: VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal pays rich tribute to late shri Nand Kishore Goenka.

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