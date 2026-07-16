/A true karmayogi: VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal pays rich tribute to late shri Nand Kishore Goenka

In a detailed commemorative tribute, Vinod Bansal, the National Spokesperson of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), honored the late Shri Nand Kishore Goenka as a rare "Karmayogi" whose life philosophy, dedication, and cultural values will continue to guide Indian society for generations.
Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, who passed away recently at the age of 96, was cremated with full traditional rites in Hisar, Haryana. Beyond his identity as a senior industrialist and the father of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra, speakers and social organisations across the country are remembering Goenka as a quiet architect of national resurgence, animal welfare, and community organisation.
Born on September 28, 1930, in Hisar, Shri Nand Kishore Goenka built his life on rigorous hard work, ethical principles, and profound cultural roots. His early struggles fostered self-reliance, while his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shaped his outlook as a dedicated seeker of national welfare.
For Goenka, nationalism was not a matter of public rhetoric but an everyday discipline. He internalized the RSS core mantra of "Nation First," translating it into humility, punctuality, and a lifelong commitment to selfless service without ever seeking personal fame or publicity.
Shri Goenka served with distinction as the vice president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for the Haryana province and was an active member of the central committee for Gau Raksha (cow protection). He firmly believed that organizing Hindu society and protecting its cultural roots was the individual responsibility of every aware citizen.
Paying a rich tribute to his legacy, VHP International President Alok Kumar stated:
"Shri Nand Kishore Goenka's mortal remains have merged into the elements, but his virtues, deeds, and greatness remain immortal. As a true descendant of Maharaja Agrasen, he developed Agroha Dham into a prime pilgrimage center for the Vaishya community. His dedicated service as a true guardian of cows and his total commitment to the motherland will always be remembered."
Maharishi Agrasen’s ancient capital, Agroha, stands as an enduring symbol of equality, cooperation, and public welfare through the historic tradition of "Ek Eit aur Ek Rupee" (One brick and one rupee). Shri Nand Kishore Goenka took it upon himself to carry this historical legacy to the masses.
His visionary contribution turned Agroha Dham from a mere historical site into a sprawling, modern pilgrimage center. He envisioned it not just as a temple complex but as a vibrant hub for the cultural consciousness, social unity, and national integration of the Agrawal and Vaishya communities. Today, it inspires millions of devotees visiting from across the globe.
Despite belonging to one of India’s most influential industrial families, Goenka was defined by his absolute simplicity. He practiced a form of philanthropy that shunned the limelight, contributing quietly but immensely to education, healthcare, religious trusts, and aid for the marginalised.
He leaves behind a powerful legacy inherited by his sons—Dr. Subhash Chandra, Laxmi Narain, Jawahar, and Ashok Goel. The discipline, courage, and deep-rooted Indian values seen across the family's institutions are a direct reflection of the foundational values passed down by the patriarch.
Though he is no longer physically present, his contributions as a social leader, nationalist thinker, and Gau Bhakt remain permanently etched in the cultural fabric of the nation.
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