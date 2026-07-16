/A true karmayogi: VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal pays rich tribute to late shri Nand Kishore Goenka

"Shri Nand Kishore Goenka's mortal remains have merged into the elements, but his virtues, deeds, and greatness remain immortal. As a true descendant of Maharaja Agrasen, he developed Agroha Dham into a prime pilgrimage center for the Vaishya community. His dedicated service as a true guardian of cows and his total commitment to the motherland will always be remembered."