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NewsIndiaTMC cracks down on party ranks, expels two sitting MLAs
TMC MLA

TMC cracks down on party ranks, expels two sitting MLAs

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday expelled two of its sitting MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, over their alleged involvement in anti-party activities. The party announced the decision through separate expulsion notices issued to both leaders. TMC said the two MLAs repeatedly skipped party meetings and engaged in activities that were against the interests of the party, leading to their immediate expulsion.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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TMC cracks down on party ranks, expels two sitting MLAsSandipan Saha (L), Ritabrata Banerjee (R). (Photo source: ANI)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday expelled two of its sitting MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, over their alleged involvement in anti-party activities. The party announced the decision through separate expulsion notices issued to both leaders. TMC said the two MLAs repeatedly skipped party meetings and engaged in activities that were against the interests of the party, leading to their immediate expulsion.

TMC action against Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee

In notices issued to both leaders, the Trinamool Congress accused them of repeatedly failing to attend meetings convened by the party leadership and of engaging in anti-party activities.

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In the expulsion notices, TMC Vice President Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "It has been brought to the notice of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Party through its competent authority that, despite having been elected as a candidate nominated by the AITC, you have repeatedly failed to attend meetings convened by the authorized leadership of the Party and have made yourself involved in anti-party activities."

Why TMC expelled the two MLAs

The party also alleged that both MLAs engaged in activities and made statements that were prejudicial to the interests of the Trinamool Congress. Following a review of the matter, the party leadership decided to expel them from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

"It has also been observed that you have engaged in activities and made statements that are prejudicial to the interests of AITC. After due consideration of the matter, the competent authority of AITC has decided to expel you from the (primary) membership of the Party with immediate effect. Consequently, you shall cease to hold any position, responsibility, or privilege associated with the Party from the date of issuance of this notice. This notice shall come into force with immediate effect," Bhattacharya said.

Immediate effect of expulsion

The notices stated that both Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee would immediately lose any position, responsibility, or privilege associated with the party. 

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

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