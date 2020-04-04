हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trinamool Congress

Trinamool Congress unlikely to attend PM Narendra Modi's interaction with floor leaders of parties

The Trinamool Congress will not attend the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to be held on April 8, party sources said on Saturday.

Trinamool Congress unlikely to attend PM Narendra Modi&#039;s interaction with floor leaders of parties
File photo

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress will not attend the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to be held on April 8, party sources said on Saturday.

Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties via a video link.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Modi will interact with floor leaders of all those parties who have more than five MPs in both houses of Parliament on April 8 at 11 AM.

The COVID-19 crisis including the countrywide lockdown are likely to be discussed during the meeting.

This will be the prime minister's first interaction with opposition leaders after the lockdown. He did have an interaction with chief ministers of all states including those ruled by non-NDA parties.

TMC sources said that the party had been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the spread of coronavirus for days but it was never done.

"TMC will not attend the meeting. We have been seeking a discussion in Parliament and an all-party meeting over COVID-19 since early March but it was never called. Now why (call a meeting)? (For) Photo op?? asked a senior leader of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Tags:
Trinamool CongressNarendra ModiCoronavirusCOVID-19West BengalMamata Banerjee
Next
Story

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari gets threat message, complaint lodged

Must Watch

PT21M44S

Rumors about lockdown and Coronavirus in India through videos on social media