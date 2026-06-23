/Trinamool rebel camp removes Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee from party

It is worth noting that the banner hung at the rebels’ meeting on Monday did not feature Mamata Banerjee’s photograph. Instead, it displayed pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Rabindranath Tagore, and Kazi Nazrul Islam. Ever since the debacle in the state Assembly elections, rebellion has grown inside Trinamool. The unrest began around the signature mismatch case, which raised questions about Assembly rules regarding the Leader of the Opposition, Deputy Leader, and Chief Whip. Allegations surfaced that Abhishek Banerjee sent a letter to Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, signed by Trinamool MLAs, in which some signatures were allegedly forged.