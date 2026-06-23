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Trinamool rebel camp removes Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee from party

The rebel camp cited Article 20 of the Trinamool Party constitution, which requires a national working committee meeting every three years. Since no such meeting was held after 2022, the national working committee was dissolved with a proposal.

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 08:32 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 08:32 AM IST
Trinamool rebel camp removes Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee from party
Image Credit: IANS

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