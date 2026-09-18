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  • /Mamata Banerjee loses Trinamool symbol for now: What will voters see on October 6 bypoll?

Mamata Banerjee loses Trinamool symbol for now: What will voters see on October 6 bypoll?

The Election Commission has temporarily frozen the Trinamool Congress name and Flowers & Grass symbol amid a dispute between rival factions. Here is what the order means for Mamata Banerjee, the rival camp and the October 6 Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 12:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee loses Trinamool symbol for now: What will voters see on October 6 bypoll?
Image Credit: AI. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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