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Trinamool vs rebels: Who does the party constitution favour - Mamata Banerjee or Ritabrata?

The Mamata Banerjee faction has submitted details of the new committee to the Election Commission, while the validity of the decisions made by the rival faction is being called into question. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Trinamool vs rebels: Who does the party constitution favour - Mamata Banerjee or Ritabrata?
Image Credit: File/ANI

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