/Trinamool vs rebels: Who does the party constitution favour - Mamata Banerjee or Ritabrata?

The ongoing dispute within the Trinamool Congress regarding the formation of the National Working Committee (NWC) has intensified. The Mamata Banerjee faction has submitted details of the new committee to the Election Commission, while the validity of the decisions made by the rival faction is being called into question. Notably, the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has not only approved the proposal to remove Mamata as the chairperson of the TMC but also dissolved the previous National Working Committee and announced the formation of a new committee.