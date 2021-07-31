हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tripura Board Results 2021: TBSE to release class 10, 12 marksheet shortly, check details

Once the results are released by the Board, students will be able to check them online on the official site of the board- tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura: Tripura Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the Tripura Board Results 2021 soon. TBSE had announced that class 10th, 12th results were likely to be released by July 31, 2021. 

Speaking to reporters at the TBSE headquarters at Gorkhabasti on Friday, Dr Saha said the board is in the last lap of preparations for announcing the board results and the results would be officially announced on Saturday noon.

An official confirmation is awaited from the Board on the date and timings of the result. This time all Boards are under Supreme Court orders to release the results by July 31. 

Tripura Board Exams 2021 got cancelled this academic year in the state due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis in the country during the second wave of the pandemic. 

Like CBSE and other Boards across the country, even TBSE decided to cancel 10th, 12th exams for the safety of the students. Hence, this time results are being tabulated based on an alternative evaluation criteria set by the Board.  

The exact division of weightage is unknown to us for this criteria. However, as reported earlier, 10th result will be computed by considering these- Pre-board marks in Language, Science and Social Sciences along with highest marks obtained in internal assessment of English and Maths. For students who did not sit for pre-board exams, they will be evaluated based on class 9 results.

