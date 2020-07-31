हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tripura Board 12th Results

Tripura Board TBSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12th Results coming on tripuraresults.nic.in

The TBSE Class 12 results will be announced in online mode only owing to the prevalent coronavirus COVID-19 situation.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education will announce the results of TBSE Class 12 students on Friday (July 31, 2020). The results will be announced in online mode only owing to the prevalent coronavirus COVID-19 situation.

The result will be announced at 9 am and by 9:45 am the result link will be active. After the results are declared from Pragya Bhwan the same will be activated on the official website of the board.

The exams were scheduled to be held in March, but it was postponed halfway due to the outbreak. 

When announced, students will be able to check their TBSE 12th result 2020 by visiting the official website of TBSE. 

How to check TBSE Tripura Board Uccha Madhyamik 12th Results:

Step 1: Visit the website tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 result link provided

Step 3: Enter the Registration number mentioned in the admit card

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download Tripura Board Higher Secondary Exam Result 2020

The TBSE 12th result 2020 will be announced today and students will be able to view the outcome of their year-long hard work. The results will be available on the website - tsu.trp.nic.in/tripuraresults or tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in.

Due to Coronavirus pandemic, the declaration dates of TBSE Board Exam Results 2020 have been delayed quite significantly.

Tripura Board 12th Results
